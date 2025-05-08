Karen Read trial: What about the ‘hos long' search is ‘critical,' and what's not

The Google search, "hos long to die in cold," is what turned the Karen Read case into a true crime phenomenon — the defense's assertion that the search was made hours before John O'Keefe was found dying in the snow suggested someone knew he was there and didn't save him.

On Wednesday in Read's second murder trial, that search was the subject of lengthy testimony, with a second prosecution expert saying the forensic evidence indicates the search was made after O'Keefe's body was found. Jessica Hyde said her conclusion comes at "a reasonable degree of scientific certainty."

On "Canton Confidential" Wednesday night, we asked legal analysts Michael Coyne and Peter Elikann about — read their answers, lightly edited for clarity, below:

When did this search really happen?

Coyne: The jury will decide exactly what the facts actually are, because as you noticed, they [the defense] have an expert coming — Hyde even testified today that their expert is well-regarded in the field as well — and they are going to say the exact opposite … the jury will ultimately have to sort through and figure out which expert is more credible.

Why are the facts of when the search was made so important?

Elikann: This is critical, because if the search was made earlier in the day, it points to a certain degree of culpability or guilt, and if it was made later, it doesn't. And you've got two experts for the prosecution, Ian Whiffin and Jessica Hyde so far, and we're going to have expert witnesses to the defense, and it's going to come down to credibility. What do these jurors see in each of these experts? Is there a nuance? Is there an inflection of the voice, is there body language, is there something that can lead a juror to say, I think it was this time.

Did the defense lawyer make any progress casting doubt on Hyde during cross-examination?

Elikann: He's hammering in on two words that mean everything: reasonable doubt. Can you be absolutely, positively, scientifically certain that that [search] was made in the morning

Coyne: I don't think he landed. I would call her a Teflon expert. The fact is, she owned up to everything she had to own up to … she never really faltered.

Does a juror need to believe the "hos long" search happened at 2:27 a.m. in order to acquit Read?

Coyne: No, those two things aren't tied together, but we are looking at this search microscopically. In order for this search to matter to that extent, you have to buy in that he was killed in the house and a group of people conspired to then leave him out in the front lawn. I think that evidence is lacking. So, if this is the linchpin for that, it's up in the air at this point whether in fact you're going to decide that this 'hos long to die in the cold' is that important. They've got to have other evidence to support the meaning of this to make it work.

