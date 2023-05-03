Karen Read Is Due Back in Court Wednesday. Here's What to Know About the John O'Keefe Case

A Mansfield, Massachusetts, woman charged in the 2022 death of her boyfriend, who was a Boston police officer, is expected in court on Wednesday, during what could be a revealing hearing in a highly-publicized case.

Karen Read, charged with second degree murder in the death of Officer John O'Keefe last January outside a home in Canton, is scheduled to appear for a hearing at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham.

There's a lot of attention on Wednesday's hearing. Last month, defense attorneys representing Read said they have uncovered new evidence suggesting she is innocent and that others were involved in the death.

On April 12, the lawyers claimed in court motions that newly uncovered records from someone else's cellphone suggest they had searched the phrase "Ho[w] long to die in cold" on Google hours before 911 was called to report O'Keefe was found in the snow.

Read is accused of hitting O'Keefe with her car and leaving him to die in the snow. She has pleaded not guilty.

The couple had been drinking at a bar on the night of Jan. 28, 2022, with a group that included the residents of the home. Read's attorneys have said she dropped O'Keefe off at the house in Canton a short time after 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 29 and left.

The attorneys have previously argued there was a large-scale coverup between local and state police investigating the case.

On April 12, the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office acknowledged receiving the new motion from the defense team and said it was not yet clear if the defense was interpreting the information correctly. A week later, the district attorney's office issued a statement saying that they plan to have a "detailed response" to the court on May 3 "that refutes the assertions in that motion."

However, the Boston Herald obtained the prosecution's filing, which calls the defense request "a fishing expedition" that doesn't offer "any relevant statements or new factual support." This motion, prosecutors said, should be similarly denied.

NBC10 Boston reached out to the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office for comment on the claims raised by the defense team in April, and a representative noted at that time that the office is bound not to discuss cases outside of court.

"While prosecutors are ethically constrained in the statements that can be made outside the courtroom, the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office is in receipt of the motion filed today but it has not yet been determined that defense has interpreted the raw data correctly. The Norfolk District Attorney's Office has asked defense repeatedly during the pendency of this matter to provide any actually exculpatory evidence to support their claims," spokesman David Traub said in the statement. "Our formal and detailed response to the motion will be to the Court on or after May 3, 2023."

Read's lawyers said they were eager to presenting the evidence at Wednesday's hearing.