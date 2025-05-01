Karen Read says Jennifer McCabe is ‘lying' about what happened on day of John O'Keefe's death

Karen Read spoke out after court Wednesday, saying key prosecution witness Jennifer McCabe is "lying" about what happened on the day of John O'Keefe's death.

As she left court on Wednesday, Read was asked what she thought of McCabe's change in demeanor from Read's first trial last year to the second trial.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"Change in demeanor? I didn't notice," Read said.

She was also asked if she asked McCabe to make the infamous Google search of "hos long to die in cold," as McCabe claims.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"I did not tell Jen to make a Google search," Read replied. "I certainly didn't tell her to make one at 2:27 either," she added, referencing her defense team's claim that McCabe actually made the search hours before O'Keefe was found in the snow outside 34 Fairview Road in Canton.

"We know all the details, we know all the changes in statements," Read added. "It's just what will her reaction be. It's more of the same -- inconsistencies, every statement's different, under oath, not under oath, the cops are all wrong. This is very similar to what we saw a year ago.

Asked why McCabe's testimony was so inconsistent, Read replied sharply, "Because she's lying."

McCabe is considered a central figure in the case, as she was one of the two people who were with Read when O'Keefe was found. So far, she is coming across much differently in the second trial -- she appears friendlier, she's smiling throughout her testimony, and she's making eye contact with the jury and smiling broadly when she does so.

Michael Coyne, NBC10 Boston's chief legal analyst, said he thinks McCabe has been holding her own against high-powered defense attorney Alan Jackson.

"I'm not so sure that he's doing it as effectively as you would like. You would actually think the big time superstar Hollywood lawyer would be a complete mismatch against the basketball mom from the suburbs."

"I think she's more than held her own, and I think at times, that sympathy -- there are jurors in all likelihood who are thinking, 'Well, boy, would he do that to me if I was on the stand?' Others might well be taking it as, 'Well, she's still not telling the entire truth about some of the earlier statements.' So it's actually a toss up as to how the jury is receiving it in its entirety.

But what about Read's "lying" allegation?

"There's a jury instruction that says if a witness has lied about anything, you are free to disbelieve the entirety of their testimony," Coyne said. "So there are problems with the testimony. The advantage is I thought it could've been a lot worse. Right now she's holding her own."

McCabe isn't done testifying. Court will not be in session on Thursday, but she will return to the witness stand again on Friday, as Jackson said he still has a few hours of questions for her.