Karen Read

Deliberations were ‘overwhelming': Juror in Karen Read trial describes experience

Paula Prado said she does not believe Read caused John O'Keefe's death because she saw too many holes in the investigation

By Michael Rosenfield

A juror in the Karen Read trial described the experience in the high-profile case, saying at first she thought the defendant could be guilty of manslaughter.

But as the weeks went by during the trial, Paula Prado said there were too many holes in the investigation.

She said she became 100% convinced that Read was innocent.

Read was accused of hitting and killing Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, her boyfriend, by hitting him with her SUV in January 2022. On Wednesday, she was acquitted of all charges in her murder case, except operating under the influence.

Prado says it’s possible Karen clipped O’Keefe with her SUV, but she doesn’t think that kind of injury would have led to his death.

"I don't think the car killed John O'Keefe," she said.

O’Keefe was found on the lawn outside a Canton home where a party had been taking place, and Paula thinks that’s where he met his fate.

“In my opinion he definitely went inside and something happened inside the house,” said Prado.

Prado, who was an attorney in Brazil before moving to the US, says justice has been served.

She says there were too many holes in the investigation.

“The deliberations were a little overwhelming because of the pressure of having someone's life in your hands,” said Prado.

Prado says her heart breaks for the O’Keefe family.

She says she hopes prosecutors reopen the case to find out what really happened to John O’Keefe.

