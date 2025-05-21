Day 20 of testimony in the Karen Read trial began in highly unusual fashion.

Soon after everyone entered the courtroom at 9:31 a.m. Wednesday, Judge Beverly Cannone said "an issue" had come to her attention that would require her to talk to each of the jurors individually at sidebar with attorneys for both sides.

"Don't speculate as to what I'm going to talk to you about," Cannone said. "Please when you go back to the deliberation room, talk about anything but this case, and I'll see each of you individually."

The courtroom was then cleared, including press.

NBC10 Boston analyst and courtoom insider Sue O'Connell said media members were told to leave and take all electronic devices with them. During recesses, they are typically allowed to leave laptops in the courtroom. She also said media members are not being allowed on the second floor of the courthouse where the courtroom where the Read trial is taking place is located.