Karen Read jurors return with three questions — here's what they asked

The jury in Karen Read's murder trial submitted three questions to Judge Beverly Cannone on Tuesday morning.

The questions were submitted shortly before 11 a.m.

The three questions were submitted on note cards. They read as follows:

What is the timeframe for the OUI charge, offense 002 section 5? OUI at 12:45 or OUI at 5 a.m.? Are video clips of Karen's interviews evidence? How can we consider them? Does convicting guilty on a sub-charge (example offense 2 number 5) convict the overall charge?

Judge Cannone gave both sides 20 minutes to discuss how they would like to proceed.

She heard input from both sides on the wording of the answers she planned to give the jurors.

The jurors would be brought back into the courtroom soon to hear the answers to their questions.