Here's what we've learned from the Karen Read jurors who have spoken out so far

Two jurors from Karen Read's retrial have spoken out so far, with both saying there were too many holes in the investigation to find her guilty in John O'Keefe's death.

Both jurors shared that they listened to Judge Beverly Cannone’s instructions and did not take an initial poll on guilt or innocence. They went through the charges one by one and essentially ruled them out.

For one of those jurors, Jason, who spoke with TMZ, he wasn’t convinced there was police corruption as the defense suggested, but he also thought there were serious problems with the police investigation.

Another juror, Paula Prado, who spoke with NBC10 Boston, was an attorney in Brazil before moving to the United States. She says she believes O'Keefe went inside the house at 34 Fairview Road, where he met his fate, and that he was not killed by Read’s SUV.

“As the weeks passed by, I just realized there were too many holes that we could not fill and there's nothing that put her on the scene in our opinion except dropping John O’Keefe off and the taillight, the injuries on his arm, that didn’t make sense that that would come from the taillight for us,” Prado said.

“It seemed to me that the videos that we could see from the car after the alleged incident happened that when we could see the taillight, it was lit up red when it shouldn’t have been red,” Jason said.

Massachusetts State Police broke their silence Thursday, issuing a statement in which they extended their condolences to O'Keefe's family and said this case has caused them to make changes.

“The events of the last three years have challenged our Department to thoroughly review our actions and take concrete steps to deliver advanced investigative training, ensure appropriate oversight, and enhance accountability,” Col. Geoffrey Noble wrote.

NBC10 Boston has repeatedly reached out for comment from the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office, but Michael Morrissey has not yet provided any kind of a statement to us.

Beth, a member of O'Keefe's extended family, expressed her outrage at the conclusion of the Karen Read's criminal case and comments Read made in the aftermath.

Read's defense team has spoken out a few times since the verdict, which was a massive legal victory for them, and they celebrated together Wednesday night in Boston's Seaport.

"Of course, it wasn't an over celebration but it's a really good feeling as I'm sure you can imagine," defense attorney David Yanetti said Thursday. "We've devoted so much time. I've devoted 3.5 years of my life to this. Boy have there been some ups and downs. but to get that verdict as we did yesterday I can't tell you happy I am."

Yanetti is the first attorney that Read contacted on Jan. 29, 2022, after her boyfriend was found dead in the snow, and he was visibly emotional outside the courthouse Wednesday after Read addressed her many supporters who had gathered in Dedham.

Addressing the jubilation he showed, Yanetti said, "Any emotion I showed inside or outside the courtroom, I'm frankly a little embarrassed about in hindsight. I didn't plan any of that. I just was reacting to each moment in a way that I, it's almost like I couldn't control my emotions you know? I was very happy."

Yanetti said he's still processing everything and can't really sum it all up.

"It went from what may have been a run-of-the-mill motor vehicle homicide to the case of the century you know? There was so many twists and turns and ups and downs and we had so many obstacles in front of us, but if you asked me did I think then that this would become what it became, not in a million years," Yanetti said.

Yanetti says the case became what it did -- a national sensation for true crime lovers -- because of Read.

"The sheer force of nature that is Karen Read. I've never met anyone like her. She is a can-do person. She is someone who is a very quick study, she's bright, her strength and resilience I am in awe of. I've said that before. I remain that way now. And I think that it was her personality, her essence, her being that brought everybody to her side. That's my analysis of it."

Yanetti said the defense's strategy in the second trial was a gamechanger.

"I'm not here to pat ourselves on the back, every attorney makes mistakes. I think our mistake in trial number one was probably inadvertently and unintentionally taking on too much of the burden of proof when we didn't have to," Yanetti explained. "And that became clear to us shortly after the mistrial. And the strategy that is based more on reasonable doubt and more specifically that they cannot and did not prove ever that there was a collision, to us that was the winning strategy, and we're so thankful the jury agreed."

Yanetti said he heard one juror, Jason, speak out so far.

"It sounded to me like there was some members of the jury that believed in Karen's innocence, and we knew we would have that and that's why we knew there would never be a conviction. but we were very afraid of a hung jury. and the hung jury could be others who were just not sure but had misgivings because there's a good man who died that night. And it's within us all to want to get answers," he said. "The problem for this jury is the answers were not in the courtroom. They charged the wrong person with murder and that's why they lost."

The aftermath of the contentious verdict is playing out as key players break their silence to react to the conclusion of the trial.

Many have taken issue with Read saying outside of court that no one has fought harder for justice for O'Keefe than she has.

To that, Yanetti said, "Justice for John O'Keefe did not mean a conviction for Karen Read. And to the extent that we asserted her innocence, fought them, did not allow them to gain that conviction, that's partial justice for John O'Keefe."

"I will say my heart goes out to the O'Keefe family," he added. "They lost a good man, a moral man, somebody who by all accounts was beloved by all. I never met him, but I take that to be a truism, and having lost family members myself, that's a hurt that never goes away."

Yanetti said right now he's focused on what's next for him -- hopefully a vacation, he continued, but he knows there are multiple judges looking for his attention for those cases that have all been postponed because he's bene tied up with Read's case.

Despite Wednesday's verdict, Read's legal troubles are not over. While her criminal case has ended, she still faces a civil suit. O'Keefe's family filed the lawsuit last summer against Read and two bars in Canton -- C.F. McCarthy's and the Waterfall Bar and Grille. The family alleges Read's reckless conduct resulted in O'Keefe's death, and the two bars were negligent in serving her alcohol in the hours before. They are seeking at least $50,000 in damages.