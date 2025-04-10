Jury selection is set to continue for an eighth day on Thursday in Karen Read's second murder trial, and it could be nearing an end with just one more juror needed before opening statements can begin.

There were three new jurors selected Wednesday, bringing the total to 15, just one away from the 16 that Judge Beverly Cannone wants seated before the trial moves forward.

Read's legal team had asked the Supreme Court to delay the start of the trial after filing a petition to have two of her three charges dropped, continuing their double jeopardy argument, but the court declined Wednesday to stop the trial from getting underway.

The court will still consider her request to overturn two of the three charges against her at a hearing later in April.

NBC10 Boston legal analyst Michael Coyne is doubtful that appeal will go anywhere, since it's already been denied by multiple judges.

So far, eight men and seven women have been selected to the jury for Read's retrial -- 440 prospective jurors have been screened by the court. Of those, nearly 90% have admitted to knowing about the case, which has been widely publicized.

Despite the popularity impacting these early stages of the case, Read says her team is happy with who has been picked for the jury so far.

"I feel good about all of them, I feel good about all of them. Some I didn't and they're not our jurors, so that's all I can ask for is that I feel good," Read said. "It just takes one bad feeling and you think, 'Ugh god, is my life in this person's hands?' And I don't feel that way."

An alternate juror in trial number one, Victoria George, is helping the defense to select the jury. Chris Dearnborn, a former public defender and professor at Suffolk Law School, said she can bring unique insight to the defense team.

”There’s a perspective that person can bring to this case that is unparalleled. It’s like having somebody who sat on the first jury to tell you what worked, what wasn’t working," Dearborn said.

Earlier this week, Read said she believed the process was on track for opening statements to begin next Tuesday and she remained confident on her way out of court Tuesday.

Read is accused of killing her boyfriend, John O'Keefe, by backing into him with her SUV at a Canton home during a snowy night in 2022. Her defense team alleges that the true killer is being covered for, and Read is being framed.