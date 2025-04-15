Jury selection stalls in Karen Read retrial as court seeks 2 additional jurors

Jury selection is set to continue in the Karen Read retrial on Tuesday, despite hope that the court would be ready to begin opening statements by this time.

Monday ended with 16 jurors — the same number that the court began with that morning. A man dropped out, and another person was selected from the 56 people in the jury pool.

Judge Beverly Cannone originally said she wanted to see at least 16 jurors before moving forward with the trial. She now is aiming for 18 in total.

So far, more than 500 potential jurors have been screened by the court since this process began on April 1. Tuesday will be the 10th day of jury selection.

There was speculation that opening statements in Karen Read's retrial would begin Tuesday, but the day now holds more jury selection in store after Monday began and ended with the number of seated jurors at 16. We recap the latest day of jury selection — more than 500 people have now been screened — and ask legal expert Michael Coyne some of the questions you've been emailing us. Plus, what might the impact be of prosecutors using more of Read's words against her in the second trial?

All of the jurors seated will hear the trial, but in the end, 12 will be chosen to deliberate. The others will serve as alternates.

From the start, legal experts have discussed the challenge of seating a jury in a case as public and controversial as Read's. She is accused of murder in the death of her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe, in January 2022. She's charged with backing into him with her SUV and leaving him in the snow where he died.

Her defense team is arguing that she is at the receiving end of a frame job — that someone else at a house party they were going to was responsible for the death, claiming a there's a coverup happening by law enforcement.