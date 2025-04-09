When will opening statements be heard in Karen Read's retrial?

Jury selection presses on for a seventh day on Wednesday in Karen Read's second murder trial, with at least four more jurors needed before opening statements can begin.

There have been twelve jurors so far selected — three were seated on Tuesday, and one was dropped, bringing the total to a dozen. Judge Beverly Cannone wants at least 16 before the trial moves ahead.

Read said that she believes the process is on track for opening statements to begin next Tuesday.

Read remained confident on her way out of court Tuesday. Asked how she felt, she said, "I feel good, always."

As the Karen Read retrial jury selection continues, with 12 of 16 jurors picked, our courtroom insider Sue O'Connell shares how the process feels different this time around and discusses the intense media attention since the mistrial. Plus, David Richard, a public relations expert at Emerson College, shares what the defense strategy behind the true crime series and other intense media coverage may be: "you have to be living under a rock, without internet service and a cellphone, to not know what's happening in Massachusetts with Karen Read."

NBC10 Boston legal analyst Michael Coyne felt that the pace is about what he expected given the widespread publicity surrounding the case.

"This time around, it is clear that virtually everyone has heard about the case, and now the question is, can we make sure that whatever they know they can put that aside and rule on whatever is presented at the trial?" Coyne said.

Meanwhile, Read's legal team has asked the Supreme Court to delay the start of the trial after filing a petition to have two of her three charges dropped, continuing their double jeopardy argument. Coyne is doubtful that appeal will go anywhere, since it's already been denied by multiple judges.

Read is accused of killing her boyfriend, John O'Keefe, by backing into him with her SUV at a Canton home during a snowy night in 2022. Her defense team alleges that the true killer is being covered for, and Read is being framed.