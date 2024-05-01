Karen Read

How to watch, stay up to date with the Karen Read murder trial saga

Here's a guide on where to watch the Karen Read trial live, get the latest analysis and find more in-depth coverage on the case

By Matt Fortin

With the highly-publicized Karen Read murder trial now underway, NBC10 Boston has the story covered from all angles and formats. Here's a guide on how to track the trial as it develops with NBC10 Boston.

The trial is livestreamed on NECN, on the NBC10 Boston website, app and streaming platforms — including Roku, Samsung TV Plus and Peacock.

Then, at 7 p.m., you can watch our Canton Confidential show on NBC10 Boston, recapping and analyzing the day's testimony and proceedings.

If you miss the show, you can watch it afterwards on our website, or listen to it as a podcast.

Our website has an entire page dedicated to the Karen Read case. You'll be able to find all of our stories, videos of the trial and in-depth coverage — including a timeline of events bringing you through the case and a who's who of the trial.

Follow NBC10 Boston on Instagram for recaps on trial days, and subscribe to our YouTube channel for livestream and video coverage.

