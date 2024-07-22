Karen Read's new trial date could be determined Monday

We could get a date soon for the new Karen Read murder trial.

Read's defense team and prosecutors are expected in court Monday to consider the next steps.

After a mistrial, prosecutors made it clear that they intend to retry Read, who's accused of hitting her Boston police officer boyfriend, John O'Keefe, with her SUV and leaving him to die in the snow.

A fifth juror from the Karen Read murder trial has come forward to say that the jury would have voted to find Read not guilty, according to a new filing from her defense team.

Read's defense team says five jurors have come forward and confirmed the jury was only unable to agree on the manslaughter charge. Now, they're looking to hold a post-verdict inquiry to confirm the jurors found her not guilty of second-degree murder and leaving the scene.

Prosecutors are asking the court to deny that request, and if the judge does agree to hold such a hearing, legal experts say there's a real chance prosecutors could be barred from retrying Read for murder.

The new date must be before July first 2025, exactly one year after the mistrial was declared.