Trooper Proctor, lead investigator in Karen Read case, to face state police trial board Wednesday

The lead investigator in the Karen Read murder case is facing a board of his colleagues Wednesday regarding misconduct allegations he has faced for his behavior during the high-profile investigation.

The trial board will take a fine tooth comb and weigh everything from state police's internal investigation of Trooper Michael Proctor, along with everything we learned during the first Read trial.

Proctor has been suspended without pay since July. He's a 10-year veteran of Massachusetts State Police who earned $102,000 as salary last year plus an additional $35,000 in other pay over the past two years.

Calls for Proctor's resignation have grown louder leading up to Wednesday's hearing after Gov. Maura Healey said she was "disgusted" by his actions.

The hearing isn't public but the department's new commander said he may immediately impose permanent discipline if Proctor is found responsible for the misconduct he's accused of, and that outcome will have immediate implications on how Read's second trial unfolds, along with any pending investigations that Proctor is a part of, including the trial for Brian Walshe.