The Karen Read murder trial returns for week five of witness testimony in Norfolk Superior Court on Monday.

It comes after forensic and physical evidence came under the microscope last week.

On Friday, we heard from scientists who work in the Massachusetts State Police crime lab.

One photographed and reconstructed pieces of broken taillight found at the scene, and one analyzed DNA on that evidence.

Andre Porto says the SUV’s tail light tested positive for O’Keefe’s DNA, as well as two other unidentified people. The same, he said, is true for pieces of a broken drinking glass. Using a number with 30 zeroes, he explain the odds of the DNA on the tail light belonging to Read’s boyfriend.

”The DNA profile from this item is at least 510 nonillion times more likely if it originated from John O’Keefe," Porto testified Friday.

The defense challenges the results -asking if the glass had been tested for the DNA of people it says are responsible for O’Keefe’s death. Porto said he was not.

A second state analyst - Ashley Vallier - described how she reconstructed the SUV’s busted tail light and examined debris from O’Keefe’s clothing. Defense attorney David Yannetti questioned the chain of custody for evidence, suggesting something sinister while invoking the name of the former lead investigator and state Trooper Michael Proctor.

Read is accused of backing her SUV into O'Keefe outside of a Canton home on Jan. 29, 2022. Her defense maintains that Read is being framed and suggested that the evidence could have been planted.

Meanwhile, Judge Beverly Cannone ruled on discovery concerns surrounding analysis from accident reconstruction experts.

She won’t exclude an amended report from prosecutors as the had defense wanted.

And the prosecution will have time to rebut new information from the expert for the defense.

Monday is expected to be a full day of testimony. Cannone said on Friday that the trial is playing out on schedule.