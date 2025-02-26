Karen Read again moves to dismiss charges, citing ‘extraordinary' misconduct; filing sealed

Karen Read's team has filed a new motion to dismiss in her murder case in Massachusetts, apparently alleging extraordinary misconduct on the part of the government — but it's not clear what the motion says.

The "Motion to Dismiss for Extraordinary Governmental Misconduct" was filed on Wednesday under seal, through what's known as impoundment, according to the court's docket. That means the extraordinary misconduct Read's team is alleging isn't publicly available.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

A clerk for Norfolk Superior Court confirmed to NBC10 Boston Wednesday that the motion to dismiss is completely impounded.

Read lawyers explained last week in other court filings why the motion had to be filed under impound, citing references to things that were said in private discussions between lawyers and Judge Beverly Cannone in previous proceedings, information that's under a federal protective order and "communications obtained from law enforcement witnesses" that were impounded by both Cannone and a federal judge.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

More details weren't provided in the documents, which were filed Friday. The court's docket notes the motion to file the order was allowed on Wednesday.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office and Read's defense team for comment.

Read had a motion to dismiss the case denied before trial, and another motion to dismiss two of the charges against her denied after the trial. She's appealed the latter ruling to Massachusetts top court, then federal court.

The judge overseeing the Karen Read murder trial has denied Read's motion to dismiss two of the charges against her. The judge issued the ruling Friday morning two weeks after holding a hearing where she heard arguments from both sides.

Read is accused of killing her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, by hitting him with her SUV outside a home in Canton in January 2022. She's pleaded not guilty, and alleges she was framed.

Read was in court on Tuesday for a high-stakes motions hearing, where the sides discussed the prosecution's allegations that the defense acted improperly during the first trial, not disclosing relationship and payment with their crash reconstruction experts.