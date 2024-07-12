Prosecutors in the Karen Read case have filed their response to the defense's request to dismiss two of the three charges against her in the death of her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe.

The Norfolk District Attorney's Office opposes the motion, saying in a court filing Friday it's "premised upon hearsay, conjecture, and legally inappropriate reliance as to the substance of jury deliberations."

Read's lawyers have said that they heard directly from a pair of jurors, and from others on the thinking of two more jurors, that the jury would have voted unanimously to find her not guilty on charges, including murder.

But prosecutors said in their new filing that "the jury's communications to the court explicitly indicated an impasse on all charges." They also noted that Read's lawyers never requested that Judge Beverly Cannone inquire what charge or charges the jury was deadlocked on.

Two updates came Monday in the Karen Read case, as her attorneys filed a motion to dismiss charges of second-degree murder and leaving the scene of a deadly crash, and the Massachusetts State Police suspended Trooper Michael Proctor without pay.

Read was charged with murder in the second degree, manslaughter while operating a motor vehicle under the influence of liquor and leaving a scene of personal injury and death. She pleaded not guilty, and a mistrial was declared last week after a long trial that attracted international attention. Her team claims she was framed for the killing.

