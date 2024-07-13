Karen Read

Karen Read prosecutors push back on jury claims

The defense claimed this week they’ve heard from a number of jurors who said they unanimously agreed to acquit Karen Read on two of the three charges, and so the defense says those charges should be dismissed.

By Mary Markos

Prosecutors in the Karen Read case have filed their response to the defense's request to dismiss two of the three charges against her in the death of her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe.



But prosecutors say the defense’s arguments are based on “...hearsay, conjecture, and legally inappropriate reliance as to the substance of jury deliberations.”

Two updates came Monday in the Karen Read case, as her attorneys filed a motion to dismiss charges of second-degree murder and leaving the scene of a deadly crash, and the Massachusetts State Police suspended Trooper Michael Proctor without pay.

Prosecutors call the defendant’s claims quote “unsubstantiated” and “sensational” that the jury ever reached any unanimous decision on any of the charges.

Prosecutors say the jury was very clear in its notes to the judge that they were deadlocked.

In addition, prosecutors say the defense had the opportunity to request an inquiry as to what charge or charges the jury was deadlocked on but never did.

“It would be interesting at some point if we could find out what went wrong here, why the jury if this is true, did not understand that they could have made individual decisions on the individual counts, and it was not all or nothing.” said Peter Elikann, a criminal defense attorney.

Karen Read’s legal team tells NBC10 Boston that they are working on a “strong reply” that will be filed next week. 

