‘You'll see,' Karen Read says of new witness in her murder trial

Karen Read's second murder trial enters its seventh week when court picks back up on Monday morning.

The ball is now in the defense's court after the prosecution rested its case last week.

A new defense witness is expected to take the stand Monday morning in the Karen Read murder trial.

We know that it's a witness who did not testify in the first trial, a former Canton police officer.

We asked Read outside of court Friday about what we can expect from them, and she responded with, "You'll see."

This will be the second witness called by the defense after the first witness, Matt DiSogra, spent the whole day on the stand Friday. He was tasked with analyzing a report prepared by Shanon Burgess, the prosecution's crash expert witnesses.

The report essentially incriminated Read by concluding that she had to have been the one to back into John O'Keefe, which is the prosecution's theory.

Burgess synchronized Read's SUV's clock and O'Keefe's cellphone clock and pointed out that Read drove in reverse around 12:32 a.m., around the exact time that O'Keefe's cellphone stopped moving. But DiSogra criticized Burgess' methods to synchronize the clocks, saying it might not have been the most reliable, and therefore his entire report and conclusion could be inaccurate.

"The most valid approach is to look at all of them as a whole, and then draw the conclusion from the totality of that data, rather than cherry picking a single point," DiSogra testified.

"He didn't do any new analysis, he just tried to shed some light on what the Commonwealth did," Read said outside of court afterward.

On cross-examination, special prosecutor Hank Brennan asked DiSogra why he didn't put together a report, accusing him of not doing his own research to show the basis of his opinions.