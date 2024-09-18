Outside attorney brought in to prosecute Karen Read in her retrial

When Karen Read returns to court for her retrial in the death of her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, the prosecution in the controversial and closely watched case will be led by a new, outside attorney.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey announced Wednesday that he's tapped defense attorney Hank Brennan as a special assistant DA to lead the retrial, calling him "a highly respected and skilled former prosecutor and long-time defense attorney with over 25 years of experience in state and federal courts" who has experience with complex cases.

"I look forward to Attorney Brennan working in concert with the trial team of Assistant District Attorneys Adam Lally, Laura McLaughlin, and Caleb Schillinger," Morrissey said.

Brennan said in a statement that he assumes "full responsibility and all obligations for prosecuting this case and will do so meticulously, ethically, and zealously, without compromise."

He continued, "“I have two core obligations. The first is to make certain that Karen Read receives a fair trial. Ms. Read will receive the dignity and fairness that every defendant deserves in our criminal justice system. The second is to ensure that the facts surrounding John O’Keefe’s death are fully and fairly aired in the courtroom without outside influence. I guarantee that I will work tirelessly with the trial team to prepare this case for trial in January of 2025."