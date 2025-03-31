Jury selection in Karen Read's second murder trial set for Tuesday

Karen Read's second trial is set to get underway this week, with the jury selection process expected to get underway on Tuesday.

This will be the second time that Read stands trial for the alleged murder of John O'Keefe, her boyfriend and a Boston police officer who was found dead in the snow outside a Canton home in 2022.

Her first trial ended in a hung jury.

The case has gained national, even international attention. Read is accused of backing into O'Keefe at the Canton home and leaving him in the snow to die after a night out with friends. Her defense team alleges that she is being framed by a corrupt group of law enforcement.

With more than 180 names on the witness list, this trial is expected to last at least five weeks, but that does not include the jury selection process.

In anticipation of the second trial, hundreds rallied across the Commonwealth in support of Read, who they believe is being framed.

Presiding Judge Beverly Cannone says that it took 10 weeks to find a prospective jury pool.

During the first Read trial, the court imposed a buffer zone that prohibited demonstrators on both sides. The buffer zone is being reinstated and expanded for this second trial, and will include an area marked by Bates Court, Bullard Street, Ames Street and Court Street.