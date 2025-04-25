‘Really rare': Karen Read's retrial has unusual legal strategies, experts say

Among the viewer questions we've been getting for "Canton Confidential," our nightly Karen Read trial recap show, are ones about legal strategies that the lawyers have been using so far.

They've intrigued us, too, among the differences between the first and second trials, so we asked two of our legal analysts about some of what we've seen so far. They spotted a pair they've rarely seen, or rarely seen used so effectively.

Karen Read interviews in court

One very evident strategy is Special Prosecutor Hank Brennan showing video evidence from interviews of Read in court between witnesses, weaving her own words into the narrative he's playing out.

Have questions about the Karen Read trial? Email them to us at canton.confidential@nbcuni.com.

Retired judge Jack Lu, who spent more than two decades on the bench in Massachusetts, was highly complimentary of the style, saying he may not have seen it done so well in his career.

"This is a rare instance of a really highly skilled lawyer using electronic media in the courtroom," Lu said.

However, he cautioned that it's still early in the trial: "It's natural that it would look good for the prosecution, so we don't want to give that too much weight."

The relationship between Karen Read and John O'Keefe took center stage Thursday in her murder retrial, with prosecutors showing the jury a series of text messages between them reflecting some tension soon before he died. They also showed video of interviews in which she discussed drinking the night before he died.

Defense attorney Morjieta Derisier said that, while defendants' voices usually don't get used in their cases, and that, as an attorney, "it is a little cringey" to hear a client's interviews played in court, there may be upside.

"She wanted her story told, and it's easier to control that narrative when you're doing interviews as opposed to someone telling your story without you being present," Derisier said.

She also noted that there's a rule that lawyers need to share the full context of evidence — "you cannot cherry pick the pieces that you want to come in" — so it's possible that the defense will play the full version of videos.

Karen Read at judge's sidebar

Read, who's been very active in her defense throughout her legal saga, has started going with her lawyers to sidebar discussions — where the judge discusses legal rules or problems out of earshot of the jury.

Watch the Karen Read trial live on nbcboston.com, NECN, NBC Boston streaming platforms (including Roku, Peacock and Samsung TV) and NBC10 Boston's YouTube page. Every night of the trial at 7 p.m., come back for analysis and more.



Is she even allowed to do that? Yes, say Lu and Derisier, but it's rare.

While she "totally has the right to do it," Lu said, he struggled "remembering a case in 21 years where I had a defendant who was coming up to sidebar for everything."

Leaving aside people who represent themselves in court, "it's not rare for jury selection," Lu said, adding, "it is really rare for a whole trial."

Derisier agreed, saying, "Karen Read, as you can tell, is very involved in the process."

Watch the video atop this story for much more on the legal strategy on display in the Karen Read retrial as discussed in "Canton Confidential."