Karen Read speaks outside court, thanks her supporters. Here's what she said

Less than an hour after being found not guilty of all but a drunken driving charge, Karen Read emerged from the courthouse to thank her supporters and legal team.

"I just want to say two things -- number one is I could not be standing here without these amazing supporters who have supported me and my team financially and more importantly emotionally for almost four years. And the second thing I want to say is no one has fought harder for justice for John O'Keefe than I have, than I have and my team."

She was then asked if the investigation into O'Keefe's death should be reopened, and her defense attorney Alan Jackson said, "No, the case cannot be reopened, the case is over," apparently mistaking the question for one about whether Read's involvement should be looked into further.

William Read, Karen's father, then spoke briefly.

"I want to acknowledge the strength of our daughter Karen, the support of the entire Read extended family. I want to acknowledge the greatest team of attorneys. Our first one that we found was David Yannetti, we added Alan Jackson and Liz Little. Bob Alessi you know about."

"We thank everybody for their support from the heart," he added. "We love you all. God bless you all."

With that, Read and her legal team made their way down the courthouse steps and into the waiting crowd of supporters, with Yannetti pumping his fists over his head.