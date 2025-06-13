Karen Read supporters gather outside court ahead of closing arguments

As she arrived at court Friday for closing arguments in her murder trial, Karen Read waved to about 100 of her supporters gathered behind a barricade across from the courthouse, many of them wearing pink.

William Read, her father, walked toward court and waved to her supporters as well.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“I’m one of the many fathers," he said. "The fact you folks are here in support of Karen tells me your fathers played a big role in our life. His legacy lives on.”

Some Read supporters were waving U.S. flags. Others were carrying signs.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

One sign said, “Protect Truth, Not Power.”

Makena Smirles, 12, of Auburn, Maine, about 155 miles from the courthouse, came with her mom to support Read. She held a sign that said, “School may be out, but I’m here still learning about corruption.”

“I’m here because Karen Read could be any one of us and the system is corrupt, and that’s why we should be fighting for her,” Smirles said.

Amanda Rooney, of Agawam, about 90 miles from the courthouse, said she got up early to drive to the courthouse and support Read.

“I didn’t watch the first case, but it really caught me, and I wanted to see for myself, and all the evidence,” she said. “I am an avid supporter of Karen Read.”