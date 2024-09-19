Karen Read supporters gather outside Mass. State House, call for accountability

Demonstrators were rallying for change Thursday outside the Massachusetts State House, calling for accountability amongst state leadership.

Supporters of Karen Read were standing on the state house steps, along with demonstrators involving other high-profile cases like Enrique Delgado-Garcia, Sandra Birchmore and Juston Root.

Read supporters say changes are needed within the state police, Norfolk County District Attorney's Office and the Canton Police Department.

Many held signs Thursday saying, "No retrial," "Free Karen Read," and "Stop Canton cover up." One sign said "Bias Bev gotta go" -- referencing Judge Beverly Cannone, who has presided over the Read case.

There were also people holding signs calling for justice for Officer John O'Keefe.

This is not the first standout held by Read supporters. There have been several here in Massachusetts since her first trial ended with a hung jury. There was also a national standout held in early September to call out corruption and fight injustice.

Read, 44, is accused of ramming into John O’Keefe with her SUV and leaving him for dead in a January 2022 snowstorm.