Supreme Court allows Karen Read retrial to start amid her double jeopardy appeal

The Supreme Court has declined to stop Karen Read's retrial from getting underway before considering her appeal.

It was one of her requests to the highest court in the nation earlier this month. She's also asked for the court to overturn two of the three charges against her, saying that jurors have reported they would have acquitted her on both counts before a mistrial was declared last year. Trying her again on those charges would amount to double jeopardy, which is banned by the constitution, Read has claimed.

The court will consider that request on April 25, though it may take longer for the decision to be released.

Read is accused of killing her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, with her SUV early on a snowy January 2022 morning in Canton, Massachusetts. She denies it and claims she's the victim of a coverup.

Fifteen of 16 jurors have been seated for the retrial as of Wednesday.

Read had asked the court, through Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, "to stay jury selection or, alternatively, the swearing of the jury in this matter until this Court has ruled on Read’s Petition," meaning her appeal.

That request, on staying jury selection or stopping the jury from being sworn in, was denied Wednesday, according to a representative of the Supreme Court.