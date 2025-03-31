Judge limits Karen Read's third-party defense strategy, placing 1 off-limits

At her upcoming retrial, Karen Read's defense team will be able to point the blame for John O'Keefe's death, for which she's been charged with murder, at only two of three three other people they've suggested were responsible.

Norfolk Superior Court Judge Beverly Cannone ruled Monday that the team has offered "insufficient evidence that Colin Albert had the motive, intent, and opportunity to commit the crime." And while she will allow the defense to suggest Brian Albert (Colin's uncle) and Brian Higgins are the real killers as evidence presented in the trial allows, she called their evidence "barely sufficient."

The defense won't be able to refer to Higgins or Brian Albert in their opening statement — the same restriction was in place for all potential third-party culprits in the first trial.

The retrial begins April 1, with jury selection.

