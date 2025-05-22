As Karen Read trial pauses, how it's gone, and what comes next

Watch "Canton Confidential" in the video player atop this story at 7 p.m.

The Karen Read murder retrial is on hiatus until after Memorial Day at an apparent turning point, with the prosecution winding down and the defense gearing up to present its case.

Read has pleaded not guilty to hitting and killing her boyfriend John O'Keefe with her SUV and leaving him to die in a blizzard.

Special prosecutor Hank Brennan's approach has been different than prosecutor Adam Lally's in the first trial.

Legal analyst Peter Elikann called his prosecution "superlative."

"It's been succinct. It's absolutely state-of-the-art," he said.

Brennan's been efficient in his direct examination and cut back on witnesses — so far 37 have testified, compared to 50 at this stage of the last trial.

But, Elikann cautioned, "It's not clear what the result will be because there's plenty of reasonable doubt."

Unlike the first trial, it looks like the prosecution won't call some of the more controversial witnesses, including former state Trooper Michael Proctor and the two people Read's attorneys have identified as potential third-party culprits, ATF Agent Brian Higgins and Brian Albert.

The second jury, unlike the first one, has also heard portions of interviews that Read gave. The impact of hearing Karen Read in her own words remains an unknown.

In Friday's edition of Canton Confidential, we look at Karen Read's Dateline interview, her first trial's price tag for taxpayers and other recent headlines in the high-profile case.

"It was very unusual that defense counsel would have their client speak to the media," Elikann said.

The special prosecutor does come at a high price. Records show Brennan was owed more than $250,000 before the trial started.

Read has big legal bills, too, and next week her lawyers get their chance.

"I'm ready to put on our case, which will be more robust last year. I'm anxious for everyone to learn what we know," Read said.