What's it like inside the Karen Read courtroom? Claustrophobic, stuffy

The Karen Read trial — which had a one-day break Thursday — attracts tens of thousands of live viewers every day on the NBC10 Boston YouTube page and streaming platforms alone, but very few of those people will ever get to experience it in person.

Along with Read, her cadre of lawyers and other legal staff are a regular group of the families of Read and John O'Keefe, as well as a rotating cast of journalists, who are selected by the court each week at random from a pool of entries.

They're all packed into a smaller courtroom than was initially intended for hearing the case after defense attorney Alan Jackson noticed that several jurors in that room can't see the faces of the witnesses as they testify.

One of the journalists who has gotten into court is is NBC10 Boston courtroom insider Sue O'Connell. On "Canton Confidential" Thursday, we asked her to give us a sense of what it's like insider Norfolk Superior Court's Courtroom 25.

"Did your parents ever put you in the trunk of a car to sneak into a drive-in? That's what it's like," she joked.

"Did your parents ever put you in the trunk of a car to sneak into a drive-in? That's what it's like," she joked.

Watch Sue explain about the stuffiness and tight quarters, as well as who she saw during Jennifer McCabe's recent testimony, in the video below or in the full episode of "Canton Confidential" in the video player above.