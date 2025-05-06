What to Know Karen Read is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating a vehicle under the influence and leaving the scene

She is accused of striking John O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV in 2022 and leaving him to die alone in the snow outside of a house party in Canton, Massachusetts

Her defense team has said she is the victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O'Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party

The high-profile Karen Read trial enters Day 10 of testimony on Tuesday, with a retired police lieutenant expected to return to the stand.

Former Canton Police Lt. Paul Gallagher began his testimony on Monday afternoon, answering questions about how evidence was collected from 34 Fairview Road after John O'Keefe was found outside the home in the snow.

He is expected to resume his testimony on Tuesday morning.

A mistrial was declared last year after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

Follow along for live updates from court below: