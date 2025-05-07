Watch live: Karen Read trial resumes after testimony about angry voicemails

What to Know Karen Read is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating a vehicle under the influence and leaving the scene

She is accused of striking John O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV in 2022 and leaving him to die alone in the snow outside of a house party in Canton, Massachusetts

Her defense team has said she is the victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O'Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party

The Karen Read trial enters Day 11 on Wednesday, a day after explosive testimony was heard about a series of angry voicemails she left for her boyfriend in the hours before his death.

Massachusetts State Police Trooper Nicholas Guarino testified Tuesday about cellphone data retrieved from John O'Keefe's phone after his death, showing that Read called him nearly 30 times in the early-morning hours on Jan. 29, 2022, before he was found outside on the ground in the snow.

A mistrial was declared last year after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

Follow along for live updates on Wednesday's testimony below: