Karen Read
Watch live: Karen Read trial resumes after testimony about angry voicemails

Tuesday's testimony included details on voicemails she left for her Boston Police Officer boyfriend John O'Keefe in the early-morning hours before he was found outside in the snow

By Matt Fortin

NBCUniversal

What to Know

  • Karen Read is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating a vehicle under the influence and leaving the scene
  • She is accused of striking John O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV in 2022 and leaving him to die alone in the snow outside of a house party in Canton, Massachusetts
  • Her defense team has said she is the victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O'Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party

The Karen Read trial enters Day 11 on Wednesday, a day after explosive testimony was heard about a series of angry voicemails she left for her boyfriend in the hours before his death.

Massachusetts State Police Trooper Nicholas Guarino testified Tuesday about cellphone data retrieved from John O'Keefe's phone after his death, showing that Read called him nearly 30 times in the early-morning hours on Jan. 29, 2022, before he was found outside on the ground in the snow.

Read is accused of hitting O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV in 2022 and leaving him to die alone in the snow outside of a house party at 34 Fairview Road in Canton. Her defense team has said she was a victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O'Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party.

A mistrial was declared last year after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

Follow along for live updates on Wednesday's testimony below:

