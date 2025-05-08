What to Know Karen Read is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating a vehicle under the influence and leaving the scene

She is accused of striking John O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV in 2022 and leaving him to die alone in the snow outside of a house party in Canton, Massachusetts

Her defense team has said she is the victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O'Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party

On Wednesday, a witness testified about a controversial search made by Jennifer McCabe - 'hos long to die in cold.' The timing of that search remains a major conflict in the case between the prosecution and the defense

The Karen Read trial marks Day 12 Thursday, after the previous day's testimony focused heavily on phone data and what time Jennifer McCabe made the infamous "hos long to die in cold" Google search.

Jessica Hyde spent hours testifying about cellphone data, concluding that the "hos long" search was made after 6 a.m. — the defense contends it was much earlier, before O'Keefe's body was found.

Her testimony followed a Massachusetts State Police trooper who helped process the crime scene evidence.

Phone data continues to be key evidence in the case. On Tuesday, jurors heard testimony about a series of angry voicemails she left for her boyfriend in the hours before his death. Massachusetts State Police Trooper Nicholas Guarino testified Tuesday about cellphone data retrieved from John O'Keefe's phone after his death, showing that Read called him nearly 30 times in the early-morning hours on Jan. 29, 2022, before he was found outside on the ground in the snow.

Read is accused of hitting O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV in 2022 and leaving him to die alone in the snow outside of a house party at 34 Fairview Road in Canton. Her defense team has said she was a victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O'Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party.

A mistrial was declared last year after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

Follow along with live updates from court.