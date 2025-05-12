What to Know Karen Read is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating a vehicle under the influence and leaving the scene

She is accused of striking John O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV in 2022 and leaving him to die alone in the snow outside of a house party in Canton, Massachusetts

Her defense team has said she is the victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O'Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party

Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Yuri Bukhenik is expected to return to the witness stand Monday morning for more cross-examination by defense attorney Alan Jackson as the Karen Read trial enters its fourth week.

This will be Bukhenik's third day on the stand. He oversaw the investigation into John O'Keefe's death in 2022.

A mistrial was declared last year after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

Follow along with live updates from the courtroom below: