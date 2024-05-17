Jennifer McCabe, highly anticipated witness in Karen Read trial, to take stand

A highly anticipated witness will be on the stand Friday in the Karen Read murder trial.

It comes after a week of testimony from fellow partygoers, including various members of the Albert family.

Jennifer McCabe, who's the sister-in-law of the man who owned the home where John O'Keefe's body was found, is expected to take the stand after cross-examination is completed with her husband, Matthew McCabe, who we first saw Thursday.

He admitted to being with a large crowd that included his wife, Read and O'Keefe at Waterfall Bar and Grille — the night before O'Keefe was found dead.

McCabe said the plan was for the group to go Brian Albert's home on Fairview Road to keep the party going but Read and O'Keefe never arrived. He also said he saw a dark SUV at the Albert home.

Read is charged with second-degree murder in the death of O'Keefe, her boyfriend. He was found in the snow outside retired Brian Albert's home in Canton. Prosecutors say Read hit O'Keefe with her SUV, while Read says she has been framed in a wide-ranging coverup, claiming the Albert family and the state's lead investigator, a family friend, put the blame on Read.

Read has pleaded not guilty and is free on bond.

When it comes to Jennifer McCabe, an FBI analysis of her phone will come to light, which is a pivotal piece of evidence for the defense.

Colin Albert answered questions from Karen Read's defense time, including about being a ringbearer at the wedding of trooper Michael Proctor's sister and a photo of his injured knuckles.