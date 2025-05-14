Karen Read
Live Updates

Watch live: Karen Read trial resumes after illness-related cancelation

A new witness is expected to take the stand to start the day's testimony

By Marc Fortier and Kaitlin McKinley Becker

What to Know

  • Karen Read is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating a vehicle under the influence and leaving the scene
  • She is accused of striking John O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV in 2022 and leaving him to die alone in the snow outside of a house party in Canton, Massachusetts
  • Her defense team has said she is the victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O'Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party

A new witness is expected to take the stand Wednesday morning in the Karen Read trial after a one-day cancelation due to illness.

Tuesday's testimony was abruptly canceled because Read was sick, sources told NBC10 Boston. No further details were released, but both sides did take part in a Zoom call with Judge Beverly Cannone during the day to work out issues related to scheduling.

The interruption came as the trial seemed to be changing momentum. 

"Until the last three days, it seemed like we were going to end relatively quickly with the prosecution case," NBC10 Boston's chief legal analyst Michael Coyne said.

Read is accused of hitting John O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV in 2022 and leaving him to die alone in the snow outside of a house party at 34 Fairview Road in Canton. Her defense team has said she was a victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O'Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party.

A mistrial was declared last year after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

Follow along below for updates from the courtroom:

