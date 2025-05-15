Karen Read
Live Updates

Watch live: Karen Read trial enters Day 16 of testimony

A forensic expert with Massachusetts State Police is expected to return to the stand on Thursday morning

By Marc Fortier and Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBCUniversal

What to Know

  • Karen Read is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating a vehicle under the influence and leaving the scene
  • She is accused of striking John O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV in 2022 and leaving him to die alone in the snow outside of a house party in Canton, Massachusetts
  • Her defense team has said she is the victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O'Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party
  • The case is nearing the end of its fourth week of testimony

The Karen Read murder trial enters Day 16 of testimony on Thursday. And it's already been a very busy week in the high-profile case.

On Wednesday, John O'Keefe's niece took the stand, followed by a series of key investigators in the case. The day ended with Maureen Hartnett, a forensic expert from the state police crime lab, on the stand, and she was expected to continue her testimony on Thursday morning.

Read is accused of hitting O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV in 2022 and leaving him to die alone in the snow outside of a house party at 34 Fairview Road in Canton. Her defense team has said she was a victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O'Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party.

A mistrial was declared last year after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

Follow along for live updates from the courtroom below:

More on the Karen Read trial

Karen Read 2 hours ago

More testimony about evidence expected this morning in Karen Read retrial

Karen Read 24 hours ago

Recap: Niece testifies in Karen Read trial, more focus on crime scene evidence

Karen Read May 13

Why was the Karen Read trial canceled on Tuesday? We now have an answer

This article tagged under:

Karen Read
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us