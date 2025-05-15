What to Know Karen Read is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating a vehicle under the influence and leaving the scene

She is accused of striking John O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV in 2022 and leaving him to die alone in the snow outside of a house party in Canton, Massachusetts

Her defense team has said she is the victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O'Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party

The case is nearing the end of its fourth week of testimony

The Karen Read murder trial enters Day 16 of testimony on Thursday. And it's already been a very busy week in the high-profile case.

On Wednesday, John O'Keefe's niece took the stand, followed by a series of key investigators in the case. The day ended with Maureen Hartnett, a forensic expert from the state police crime lab, on the stand, and she was expected to continue her testimony on Thursday morning.

A mistrial was declared last year after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

Follow along for live updates from the courtroom below: