Karen Read
Watch live: New witness expected Friday in Karen Read murder trial

Discussion is also expected about a new crash report the prosecution wants to introduce as evidence

By Marc Fortier and Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBCUniversal

What to Know

  • Karen Read is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating a vehicle under the influence and leaving the scene
  • She is accused of striking John O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV in 2022 and leaving him to die alone in the snow outside of a house party in Canton, Massachusetts
  • Her defense team has said she is the victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O'Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party

A new witness is expected to take the stand Friday morning following a grueling day of graphic testimony in the high-profile Karen Read murder trial.

Dr. Irini Scordi-Bello, who conducted the autopsy on John O'Keefe, discussed the process in detail during her testimony Thursday as unpleasant autopsy photos were displayed for jurors. It was the most graphic evidence so far on display for the jury.

Scordi-Bello concluded her testimony on Thursday and a new witness is expected to be called Friday morning.

Outside of court Thursday, Read spoke for the first time in a couple of days, noting that her defense team has raised the possibility of delaying the trial, saying they need more time to review a new crash report the prosecution is planning to introduce as evidence. More discussion on that matter is also expected on Friday.

Read is accused of hitting O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV in 2022 and leaving him to die alone in the snow outside of a house party at 34 Fairview Road in Canton. Her defense team has said she was a victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O'Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party.

A mistrial was declared last year after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

Follow along below for live updates throughout the day:

