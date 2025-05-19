What to Know Karen Read is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating a vehicle under the influence and leaving the scene

Week 5 of the Karen Read murder trial is set to get underway on Monday morning after a difficult week full of some graphic testimony.

Judge Beverly Cannone said the trial appears to be proceeding on schedule. A full day of testimony is expected Monday, but Thursday will be a half day and court will not be in session on Friday ahead of the holiday weekend.

A mistrial was declared last year after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

Follow along with our live blog of Monday's court proceedings below: