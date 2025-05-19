Karen Read
Watch live: Karen Read trial enters 5th week

A full day of testimony is expected Monday

By Thea DiGiammerino and Marc Fortier

What to Know

  • Karen Read is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating a vehicle under the influence and leaving the scene
  • She is accused of striking John O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV in 2022 and leaving him to die alone in the snow outside of a house party in Canton, Massachusetts
  • Her defense team has said she is the victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O'Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party

Week 5 of the Karen Read murder trial is set to get underway on Monday morning after a difficult week full of some graphic testimony.

Judge Beverly Cannone said the trial appears to be proceeding on schedule. A full day of testimony is expected Monday, but Thursday will be a half day and court will not be in session on Friday ahead of the holiday weekend.

Read is accused of hitting John O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV in 2022 and leaving him to die alone in the snow outside of a house party at 34 Fairview Road in Canton. Her defense team has said she was a victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O'Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party.

A mistrial was declared last year after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

Follow along with our live blog of Monday's court proceedings below:

