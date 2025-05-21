What to Know Karen Read is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating a vehicle under the influence and leaving the scene

She is accused of striking John O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV in 2022 and leaving him to die alone in the snow outside of a house party in Canton, Massachusetts

Her defense team has said she is the victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O'Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party

The Karen Read trial continues on Wednesday, which marks the 20th day of testimony in the controversial murder case.

Christine Hanley, a forensic expert with the Massachusetts State Police Crime Lab, is expected to resume her testimony from Tuesday.

Wednesday will be the last full day of testimony in the trial this week. Thursday is a scheduled half day and court will not be in session Friday ahead of the holiday weekend. The defense team has said it expects the prosecution to rest its case by next week.

Read is accused of hitting John O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV in 2022 and leaving him to die alone in the snow outside of a house party at 34 Fairview Road in Canton. Her defense team has said she was a victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O'Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party.

A mistrial was declared last year after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

Follow along below for live updates all day long: