Evidence from the night Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe died is expected to be examined Wednesday during the murder trial of Karen Read.

Jurors can expect to hear from a forensic scientist for more on what was found at the scene of the crime that night.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Watch the Karen Read trial live on nbcboston.com, NECN, NBC Boston streaming platforms (including Roku, Peacock and Samsung TV) and NBC10 Boston's YouTube page. Every night of the trial at 7 p.m., come back for analysis and more.



Email questions to canton.confidential@nbcuni.com.

First on the stand Wednesday is a forensic scientist from the Massachusetts State Police Crime Laboratory — the second forensic scientist we have seen so far.

We also heard from Kevin O'Hara on Monday. He's a lieutenant with Massachusetts State Police, who serves as a commander for the department's special emergency response team.

Read is accused of hitting O'Keefe with her SUV and leaving him to die on the lawn of 34 Fairview Rd in Canton, Massachusetts, on Jan. 29, 2022. His body was found around 6 a.m.

O'Hara was asked to search the lawn at 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 29 but because there were blizzard-like conditions, he and his team did not arrive until 4 p.m.

The defense says that could mean the scene was tampered with.

There will be a full day of testimony Wednesday — and the judge has stated they are running a bit behind, so we expect the jury to have a shortened lunch once again.

Jurors in the murder trial of Karen Read returned to the courtroom Monday for a full day of testimony, with extended hours, as the prosecution turned to physical forensic evidence in the case. Follow NBC10 Boston on... Instagram: instagram.com/nbc10boston TikTok: tiktok.com/@nbc10boston Facebook: facebook.com/NBC10Boston X: twitter.com/NBC10Boston