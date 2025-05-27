What to Know Karen Read is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating a vehicle under the influence and leaving the scene

She is accused of striking John O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV in 2022 and leaving him to die alone in the snow outside of a house party in Canton, Massachusetts

Her defense team has said she is the victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O'Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party

The Karen Read murder trial enters its sixth week on Tuesday after a long holiday break, with the prosecution expected to call its final witness -- crash reconstruction expert Dr. Judson Welcher.

Judge Beverly Cannone said prior to the start of the trial that it was expected to last six to eight weeks, and she said last week that things are ahead of schedule.

A mistrial was declared last year after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

Follow along with live updates from court below: