Judson Welcher, who could be the prosecution's final witness called in the Karen Read murder trial, will continue his testimony on Wednesday.

Welcher, an accident reconstruction expert with the Texas-based firm Aperture, testified Tuesday about some interesting techniques that were used to recreate the crime scene. He said he gathered police reports, videos, photos and prepared a 141-page PowerPoint presentation summarizing his findings. But he didn't just analyze data. He also purchased an SUV identical to Read's and he wore clothes like those John O'Keefe wore on the day he died.

Read is accused of hitting O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV in 2022 and leaving him to die alone in the snow outside of a house party at 34 Fairview Road in Canton, Massachusetts. Her defense team has said she was a victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O'Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party.

A mistrial was declared last year after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

