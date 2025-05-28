Crash reconstructionist to resume testimony in Karen Read trial this morning

An accident reconstruction expert will return to the stand Wednesday in the Karen Read murder trial as prosecutors ask about the likelihood of Read's SUV hitting and killing John O'Keefe.
The expert, Judson Welcher, from the Texas-based company Aperture, revealed interesting techniques Tuesday in recreating the crime scene.
Welcher said he gathered together police reports, pieces of videos, photos and prepared a 141-page PowerPoint presentation summarizing his findings. But Welcher didn't just analyze data. He purchased an SUV identical to Read's and he wore clothes like those O'Keefe wore the day he died.
With the help of a colleague, Welcher recreated the alleged collision. He even put paint on the taillight, demonstrating for the jury how the taillight may have caused the injuries to O'Keefe's right arm, potentially answering two major questions in this case of how O'Keefe's injuries came to be and how Read's taillight broke.
Based on Welcher's analysis, Read's SUV was traveling backward at more than 23 miles per hour when she allegedly hit O'Keefe.
According to Read, Welcher is likely the prosecution's last witness. We also learned yesterday that the defense had submitted four new names to their potential witness list.