Crash reconstructionist to resume testimony in Karen Read trial this morning

An accident reconstruction expert will return to the stand Wednesday in the Karen Read murder trial as prosecutors ask about the likelihood of Read's SUV hitting and killing John O'Keefe.

The expert, Judson Welcher, from the Texas-based company Aperture, revealed interesting techniques Tuesday in recreating the crime scene.

Welcher said he gathered together police reports, pieces of videos, photos and prepared a 141-page PowerPoint presentation summarizing his findings. But Welcher didn't just analyze data. He purchased an SUV identical to Read's and he wore clothes like those O'Keefe wore the day he died.

It was a key day in the Karen Read murder trial as biomedical engineer Judson Welcher, a prosecution crash reconstruction expert, showed highly detailed video that illustrated what he said the data shows about Read's SUV and John O'Keefe's death — but his testimony ended with a dramatic objection over his conclusion on what happened. We break down what the jury saw — and what they missed while out of the courtroom — as well as what the defense's addition of four new witnesses may suggest about their strategy, which will reveal itself when they soon present their case in chief.

With the help of a colleague, Welcher recreated the alleged collision. He even put paint on the taillight, demonstrating for the jury how the taillight may have caused the injuries to O'Keefe's right arm, potentially answering two major questions in this case of how O'Keefe's injuries came to be and how Read's taillight broke.

Based on Welcher's analysis, Read's SUV was traveling backward at more than 23 miles per hour when she allegedly hit O'Keefe.

According to Read, Welcher is likely the prosecution's last witness. We also learned yesterday that the defense had submitted four new names to their potential witness list.