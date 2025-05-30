Watch live: Big day in the Karen Read trial as defense calls its first witness

What to Know Karen Read is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating a vehicle under the influence and leaving the scene

She is accused of striking John O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV in 2022 and leaving him to die alone in the snow outside of a house party in Canton, Massachusetts

Her defense team has said she is the victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O'Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party

It's a big day in the Karen Read trial, as the defense is set to call its first witness after the prosecution rested its case on Thursday.

Friday will be Day 24 of testimony, and Judge Beverly Cannone indicated that the trial is ahead of schedule.

Outside of court Thursday, Read said the first defense witness is expected to be accident reconstruction expert Matt DiSogra, and that the defense's case will likely take between a week and a half to two weeks.

A mistrial was declared last year after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

