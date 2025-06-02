Karen Read
Live Updates

Watch live: New defense witness expected on stand as Karen Read trial enters Week 7

The defense is now presenting its case after the prosecution rested last week

By Marc Fortier

NBCUniversal

What to Know

  • Karen Read is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating a vehicle under the influence and leaving the scene
  • She is accused of striking John O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV in 2022 and leaving him to die alone in the snow outside of a house party in Canton, Massachusetts
  • Her defense team has said she is the victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O'Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party

Karen Read's murder trial is entering its seventh week, with a new defense witness expected to take the stand on Monday morning.

The prosecution rested its case last week, and the defense called its first witness Friday.

Read is accused of hitting John O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV in 2022 and leaving him to die alone in the snow outside of a house party at 34 Fairview Road in Canton, Massachusetts. Her defense team has said she was a victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O'Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party.

A mistrial was declared last year after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

Follow along with updates from court below:

More on the Karen Read trial

Karen Read May 31

How is the Karen Read trial going? Looking back at an eventful week

Karen Read May 30

Recap: Big day in the Karen Read trial as defense calls its first witness

Karen Read May 29

Prosecution rests in Karen Read trial. Here's a look back at their case

This article tagged under:

Karen Read
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us