Karen Read
Live Updates

Watch live: Defense's dog bite expert returns to stand in Karen Read trial

Dr. Marie Russell testified Monday that she believes John O'Keefe had injuries consistent with a dog attack.

By Matt Fortin

NBCUniversal

What to Know

  • Karen Read is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating a vehicle under the influence and leaving the scene
  • She is accused of striking John O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV in 2022 and leaving him to die alone in the snow outside of a house party in Canton, Massachusetts
  • Her defense team has said she is the victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O'Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party

The defense's dog bite expert is expected back on the stand Tuesday morning as the Karen Read trial enters Day 26 of testimony.

Emergency physician and forensic pathologist Dr. Marie Russell was the third defense witness Monday, and court adjourned before the prosecution was able to finish cross examining her. She testified that she believes John O'Keefe had injuries consistent with a dog attack.

Read is accused of hitting O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV in 2022 and leaving him to die alone in the snow outside of a house party at 34 Fairview Road in Canton, Massachusetts. Her defense team has said she was a victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O'Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party.

A mistrial was declared last year after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

Follow along below for updates from court:

More stories on the Karen Read trial

Karen Read 2 hours ago

Karen Read trial: Defense's dog bite expert to continue cross-examination Tuesday

Karen Read Jun 2

Childhood friend reads Michael Proctor's texts at Karen Read trial

Karen Read Jun 2

Recap: Karen Read jury hears from Proctor friend, ex-Canton officer, dog bite expert

This article tagged under:

Karen Read
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us