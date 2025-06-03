What to Know Karen Read is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating a vehicle under the influence and leaving the scene

She is accused of striking John O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV in 2022 and leaving him to die alone in the snow outside of a house party in Canton, Massachusetts

Her defense team has said she is the victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O'Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party

The defense's dog bite expert is expected back on the stand Tuesday morning as the Karen Read trial enters Day 26 of testimony.

Emergency physician and forensic pathologist Dr. Marie Russell was the third defense witness Monday, and court adjourned before the prosecution was able to finish cross examining her. She testified that she believes John O'Keefe had injuries consistent with a dog attack.

Read is accused of hitting O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV in 2022 and leaving him to die alone in the snow outside of a house party at 34 Fairview Road in Canton, Massachusetts. Her defense team has said she was a victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O'Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party.

A mistrial was declared last year after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

Follow along below for updates from court: