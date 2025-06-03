Karen Read defense denied mistrial request over prosecutors' questioning of dog bite expert

From accusations of perjury to inappropriate text messages, Monday was an intense start to the week in Karen Read's retrial. That continued Tuesday as a defense witness returned to the stand for cross-examination.

Read's team called Dr. Marie Russell Monday. A retired doctor from California, she testified about the markings found on the arm of Read's boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, when he was found in the snow in 2022 in Canton, Massachusetts.

Prosecutors have charged Read with murder, arguing that she hit O'Keefe with her SUV.

Russell said Monday that his injuries "were inflicted as a result of a dog attack."

The defense took issue with prosecutors' questioning of Russell on cross-examination Tuesday, calling for Judge Beverly Cannone to declare a mistrial.

"The defense moves strongly, vigorously, for a mistrial with prejudice," defense attorney Robert Alessi said in court.

He argued that the subject of dog DNA was introduced to the jury improperly by the commonwealth.

"It is powerful evidence that the commonwealth has to undermine this idea that the linear, superficial abrasions on John O'Keefe's arm was somehow caused by a dog," special prosecutor Hank Brennan said while questioning Russell.

That's when jurors learned the gray hoodie O'Keefe was wearing the night he died tested negative for dog DNA, prompting the defense's motion.

"The prosecution has to suffer the consequences of its own intentional actions of bringing up that topic," Alessi said.

Inappropriate text messages from lead investigator Michael Proctor were the topic of testimony Monday.

Cannone denied the mistrial and allowed Brennan to continue his line of questioning.

At the time, a German shepherd named Chloe was living at the home of Boston Police Officer Brian Albert, outside of which O'Keefe was found unresponsive.

Russell has seen several deaths from car crashes and has treated about 1,000 crash patients. She also has treated around 500 dog bite wounds. However, she has never been called to testify in a trial as a dog bite expert.

In fact, the reason the defense called her on this case is because Russell reached out to someone at the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office, who knew a member of the defense team, after reading about the case in an article.

She believed she was one of the best qualified people in the country to weigh in on the case.

After Russell left the stand, Dighton Police Sgt. Nicholas Barros testified about the seizure of Read's SUV at her parents' home.

Barros said a piece of the right rear taillight was missing, which he says is inconsistent with later pictures from the Canton Police Department showing the entire taillight was gone.

Under cross-examination, he acknowledged that his memory has changed, but not regarding the condition of the taillight.

Leaving court Tuesday, NBC10 Boston asked Read what stood out to her about Barros' testimony.

"That the taillight was not completely smashed," she said. "I think the word the independent cop, as the prosecutor himself called him, was that it was not completely smashed in or busted in."

The defense will call its next witness Wednesday, which is expected to be a half day in court.