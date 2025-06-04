Karen Read
Live Updates

Watch live: Karen Read's defense continues calling witnesses after fiery day in court

Wednesday is expected to be a half day of testimony in the controversial murder trial.

By Marc Fortier and Thea DiGiammerino

NBCUniversal

What to Know

  • Karen Read is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating a vehicle under the influence and leaving the scene
  • She is accused of striking John O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV in 2022 and leaving him to die alone in the snow outside of a house party in Canton, Massachusetts
  • Her defense team has said she is the victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O'Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party

The Karen Read trial continues Wednesday after a fiery day in court where the defense filed a motion to dismiss that was quickly denied by the judge. The defense is expected to continue calling witnesses during what is scheduled to be a half-day in the high-profile murder case.

Read is accused of hitting John O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV in 2022 and leaving him to die alone in the snow outside of a house party at 34 Fairview Road in Canton, Massachusetts. Her defense team has said she was a victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O'Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party.

A mistrial was declared last year after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

Follow along with live updates from court below:

Karen Read 3 hours ago

Explosive day in court, as Karen Read's defense attorneys call for mistrial

Karen Read Jun 3

Karen Read defense denied mistrial request over prosecutors' questioning of dog bite expert

Karen Read 13 hours ago

Karen Read's mistrial motion denied, officer says evidence changed

