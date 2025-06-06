What to Know Karen Read is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating a vehicle under the influence and leaving the scene

She is accused of striking John O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV in 2022 and leaving him to die alone in the snow outside of a house party in Canton, Massachusetts

Her defense team has said she is the victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O'Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party

The Karen Read trial returns to court on Friday after a day off due to the heat. And a new defense witness is expected on the stand to start the day.

Read said Wednesday that she expects her defense team to rest their case next week, possibly as early as Tuesday.

A mistrial was declared last year after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

Follow along for live updates from court below: