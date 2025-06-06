Karen Read
Watch live: Karen Read trial resumes after day off, new witness expected on stand

The defense has said it could rest its case as soon as Tuesday.

  • Karen Read is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating a vehicle under the influence and leaving the scene
  • She is accused of striking John O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV in 2022 and leaving him to die alone in the snow outside of a house party in Canton, Massachusetts
  • Her defense team has said she is the victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O'Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party

The Karen Read trial returns to court on Friday after a day off due to the heat. And a new defense witness is expected on the stand to start the day.

Read said Wednesday that she expects her defense team to rest their case next week, possibly as early as Tuesday.

Read is accused of hitting O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV in 2022 and leaving him to die alone in the snow outside of a house party at 34 Fairview Road in Canton, Massachusetts. Her defense team has said she was a victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O'Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party.

A mistrial was declared last year after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

Follow along for live updates from court below:

