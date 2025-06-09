This could be the last week of the Karen Read trial. On Monday, the defense's crash reconstruction expert returns to the stand.

That expert is Daniel Wolfe, the director of accident reconstruction for the firm ARCCA, a firm that initially was hired by the FBI as part of a federal investigation into how police handled Read's case. That investigation is now closed, and Wolfe is now the defense team's star witness.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Wolfe will return to the stand Monday for what's expected to be a full day of testimony after spending all day Friday discussing findings from a report he made specifically for this trial.

This could be the last week of the Karen Read trial. On Monday, the defense's crash reconstruction expert returns to the stand.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Prosecutors believe Read backed into John O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV at roughly 24 mph, leading to his death three years ago.

Wolfe recreated several scenarios from that crash using a crash test dummy dresses in the clothes O'Keefe worth on the night in question and a Lexus similar to Read's. He noted that while some impacts damaged the test vehicle's taillight, none matched the extent of the damage on Read's actual vehicle. And the impact the dummy sustained did not result in the injuries O'Keefe had or the rips in his clothing.

Prosecutors believe Wolfe is biased. They first challenged his credentials, and it was later revealed that the defense paid Wolfe's firm for his testimony but did not disclose that payment to the court. Also, about 100 text messages between Wolfe and the defense were deleted ahead of trial.

Court is expected to resume around 9 a.m. Monday. The defense has said it could rest its case as soon as Tuesday.