Watch live: Karen Read trial enters what could be final week of testimony

Crash reconstruction expert Daniel Wolfe is expected back on the stand Monday.

  • Karen Read is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating a vehicle under the influence and leaving the scene
  • She is accused of striking John O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV in 2022 and leaving him to die alone in the snow outside of a house party in Canton, Massachusetts
  • Her defense team has said she is the victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O'Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party

The Karen Read trial is entering what could be the final week of testimony, with the defense's crash reconstruction expert returning to the stand.

Daniel Wolfe, director of accident reconstruction for the firm ARCCA, spent all day Friday discussing findings from a report he made for this trial and will be back on the stand to start the day Monday as well.

Read is accused of hitting John O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV in 2022 and leaving him to die alone in the snow outside of a house party at 34 Fairview Road in Canton, Massachusetts. Her defense team has said she was a victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O'Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party.

A mistrial was declared last year after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

Follow along for live updates from court below:

